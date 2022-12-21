Welcome to the Praxis Blog!

This blog is serving as a platform for Bryn Mawr College’s Praxis Program students to share their Praxis course experiences and projects with fellow students, faculty, staff, field supervisors and partner organizations.

We hold a Praxis Poster Session on campus at the end of the semester that provides an opportunity for Praxis Independent Study and Praxis Fieldwork Seminar students to share their Praxis course experiences and celebrate experiential learning with members of the campus community and partner organizations. Digital versions of the students’ posters are displayed on this blog alongside Praxis Project presentations of students in some of our other Praxis courses.

We hope you enjoy learning about Praxis students’ experiences and and our incredible community partners!

The Praxis Team

Liv Raddatz and Tiffany Stahl